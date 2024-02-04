Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.36.

Real Matters stock opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.93 million, a PE ratio of -60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

