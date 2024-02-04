Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$482.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.10.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

