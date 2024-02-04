Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.36.

TSE REAL opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$482.93 million, a P/E ratio of -60.09, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

