Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.36. Redfin shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1,105,223 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Redfin Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $974.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.74.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,714 shares of company stock worth $583,075. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

