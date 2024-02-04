Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RGLS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
