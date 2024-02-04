Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

