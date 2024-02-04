Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 16.8 %
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.60 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
