Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 16.8 %

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.60 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

