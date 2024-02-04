Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,688,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.