Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Microsoft Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $13.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.87. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average of $351.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

