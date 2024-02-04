Reviewing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 11 0 2.59 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $231.96, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.43% 40.56% 13.85% Netlist -104.66% -221.99% -100.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.21 billion 4.20 $2.79 billion $10.79 19.92 Netlist $161.64 million 2.86 -$33.37 million ($0.26) -6.98

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Netlist on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

