Reviewing Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) & Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Rexel shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Surge Components shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexel and Surge Components’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 34.76 Surge Components $51.91 million 0.32 $3.74 million $0.35 8.23

Analyst Recommendations

Surge Components has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Surge Components is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rexel and Surge Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rexel and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Surge Components 5.07% 11.13% 8.17%

Summary

Surge Components beats Rexel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

