Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE RIO opened at $68.48 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

