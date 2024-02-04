RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.71. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3,290,091 shares changing hands.

RLX Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in RLX Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 663.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,736,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,223 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,204 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

