RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.71. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3,290,091 shares changing hands.
RLX Technology Stock Down 2.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in RLX Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 663.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,736,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,223 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,204 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
