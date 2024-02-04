Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $43.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,426,418.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,099,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $81,174,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

