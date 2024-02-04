Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.50 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.58.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$63.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

