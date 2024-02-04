Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.58.

RCI.B opened at C$63.66 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.15 and a 12 month high of C$67.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

