Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.63.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.93.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

