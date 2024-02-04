Roth Capital Comments on Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kolibri Global Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.18 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

