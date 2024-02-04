Roth Capital Weighs in on Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Shares of URG opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $92,383.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,812.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $92,383.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at $512,812.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

