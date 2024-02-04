Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.58.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$63.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.48. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

