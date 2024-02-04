Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) versus Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Head to Head Review

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) and Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Transat A.T.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $13.90 billion 2.28 -$2.16 billion $6.22 19.85 Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A $0.59 5.28

Transat A.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royal Caribbean Cruises. Transat A.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Cruises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.6% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Transat A.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Transat A.T., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 3 12 0 2.80 Transat A.T. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus target price of $122.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Transat A.T. has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.70%. Given Transat A.T.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transat A.T. is more favorable than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Transat A.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises 12.22% 45.55% 5.47% Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Transat A.T. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc. In addition, it engages in the retail distribution activities, which includes providing advice to travelers. As of October 31, 2023, it had 13 Airbus A330s, 15 Airbus A321LRs, and 8 Airbus A321ceos fleets. Transat A.T. Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.