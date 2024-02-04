Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Saia by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Saia Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $534.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.57. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $535.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

