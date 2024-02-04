Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $486.56 and last traded at $462.50, with a volume of 80140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $467.45.

The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Saia Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.61 and its 200 day moving average is $415.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

