Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

