Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

