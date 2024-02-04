Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.31.

Saputo Stock Down 1.3 %

SAP opened at C$28.21 on Friday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9541724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

