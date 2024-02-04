ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCSC stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

In other ScanSource news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 103,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 77,726 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

