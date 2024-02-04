Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.8 %

OVV stock opened at C$55.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$43.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.38.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 23.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

