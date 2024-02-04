Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $28,249,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

