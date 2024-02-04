Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

CHK opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

