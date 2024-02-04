Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,937.98 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.