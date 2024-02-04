Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.72, but opened at $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shopify shares last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 3,601,748 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. CIBC lifted their price target on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.95.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 8.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.