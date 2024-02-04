Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Cake Box Stock Performance

LON:CBOX opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £66 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68. Cake Box has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.29).

Cake Box Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,272.73%.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

