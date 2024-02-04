Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $4.88. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 944,556 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 164,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 122,260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
