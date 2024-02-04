Sidoti Csr Comments on Powell Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Powell Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $122.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $125.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.