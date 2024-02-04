Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for ACCO Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.