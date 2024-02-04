Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 3,617 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.