Signaturefd LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MarketAxess Trading Up 2.6 %
MKTX opened at $224.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.99.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
