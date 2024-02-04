Signaturefd LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.6 %

MKTX opened at $224.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

