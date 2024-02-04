Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.