Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

