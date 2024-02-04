Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 212,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 593.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

