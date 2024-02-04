Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.
A number of research firms recently commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment
Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Six Flags Entertainment
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Dividend King?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.