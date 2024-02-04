Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.60, but opened at $58.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 1,413,958 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

