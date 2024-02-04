SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading 4% Higher After Strong Earnings

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.34 and last traded at $56.27. Approximately 100,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 301,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

