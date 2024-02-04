Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,294 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.48.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

