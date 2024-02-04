SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $38.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $45.40 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.