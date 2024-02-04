Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) versus Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soligenix and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $950,000.00 7.30 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. $60.12 billion 5.33 $14.52 billion $0.14 902.93

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Soligenix.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 0 0 0 N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 0 5 16 0 2.76

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Soligenix and Merck & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Soligenix currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 355.24%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $129.68, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Soligenix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -841.22% -737.93% -60.82% Merck & Co., Inc. 0.61% 9.07% 3.61%

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Soligenix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including SGX203 for pediatric Crohn's disease; and SGX302 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase Ia and Ib clinical trials; SGX943, a therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious diseases; ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines; and CiVax, a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. It has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV, as well as a collaboration with Bionomics to identify novel a7 nAChR PAMs suitable for the treatment of cognitive disorder; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Ankyra Therapeutics to evaluate ANK-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. to evaluate PT886 in combination with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of claudin 18.2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas, as well as a development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited to jointly develop and commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates and a collaboration with HiberCell, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.