Sonos (SONO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.88, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,727 shares of company stock worth $106,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 3.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

