SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

