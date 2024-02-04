SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

