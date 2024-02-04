SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $505.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

