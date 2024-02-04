Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.55.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 174.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

