Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of SPR stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spirit AeroSystems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 174.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.